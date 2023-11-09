Meg Ryan’s Hollywood Comeback Gets Trademarked Word in Dictionary

Hollywood star Meg Ryan is best known for her roles in romantic comedies including Sleepless in Seattle and You’ve Got Mail with Tom Hanks, and Rob Reiner’s When Harry Met Sally with Billy Crystal, among others.

Eight years have passed since Ryan last appeared on the big screen. She starred and directed the World War II coming-of-age drama Ithaca (based on the William Saroyan novel The Human Comedy) with the late great Sam Shepard, her son Jack Quaid (The Boys), and long-time collaborator Hanks.

Ryan is making a comeback to the romcom genre with her new film, What Happens Later, which she directed, co-wrote and stars in with David Duchovny. The two star as ex-lovers (who haven’t seen each other for 20 years) who bump into each other while snowed in at an airport overnight.

When Ryan shared the promotional poster below, Merriam-Webster Dictionary playfully replied to the movie poster below: “We are here for the Ryanaissance™️.”

Alas, when we searched for the word in the online Merriam-Webster dictionary, the word did not appear.