Mariska Hargitay Flaunts Curves, Tells Photographers “Go Super Tight”

When not playing NYPD Captain Olivia Benson on the long running crime drama Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, actress Mariska Hargitay is often turning heads on a red carpet.

For the Glamour Women of the Year gala, Hargitay didn’t disappoint in a tight black gown by fashion designer Gabriela Hearst for her Spring Summer 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

When standing alone on the red carpet, posing, Hargitay told photographer to go “super close” on her necklace. She pointed out that she’s wearing a tiny gold ‘B’ pendant for one of the night’s honorees, model/actress Brooke Shields (Pretty Baby, Endless Love, The Blue Lagoon, Suddenly Susan). “Can you go super tight?” she asks the photographers and they acquiesce, see below.

Hargitay’s fans are going wild over her glamorous look and support for Brooke but some admit, “B is for benson for me.”

The other Women of the Year (see below) include actresses Mary J. Blige (Power), Eva Longoria (Flamin’ Hot, Desperate Housewives), Selma Blair (Legally Blonde, Cruel Intentions), Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Geena Rocero, and America Ferrera (Superstore, Ugly Betty), among others.