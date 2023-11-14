Mariah Carey Flaunts Curves in Red Lace Lingerie, Stilettos, ‘Get It, Mimi!’

Mega pop star Mariah Carey has a singing range of five octaves and has won five Grammy Awards but she’s best known by multiple generations of fans as the ‘Queen of Christmas’ for her 1994 ubiquitous remake of the song All I Want for Christmas Is You. It is the best-selling holiday song by a female artist, ever.

The 54-year-old mother of two knows a marketing opportunity when she sees it. This pre-holiday season, Carey and her twins — daughter Monroe & son Moroccan (their father is her ex-husband Nick Cannon) are modeling their “We Are Family” matching pajama sets in a new ad for The Children’s Place (see below).

Note: Either Mariah is wearing an extra small or had her pajama top cut and styled as a crop top.

When not with the twins, Carey is dialing up the sex appeal for her new ad campaign with lingerie giant Victoria’s Secret. As seen below, Carey flaunts her curves in red lace lingerie and stilettos. As one fan replied: “Get it, Mimi!”

Be sure to swipe to see Carey in a variety of sexy ensembles. As she says in the last slide (video), she’s celebrating Mariah Season.