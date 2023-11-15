Margot Robbie Stuns in Sheer Corset Bodysuit, “Barbiecore Is Over”

Australian-born actress Margot Robbie is known for her iconic roles in films including The Suicide Squad (Harley Quinn), The Wolf of Wall Street (wife of Jordan Belfort/Leo DiCaprio), I, Tonya (as the disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding, for which she was nominated for an Academy Award), and in Mary Queen of Scots (as Queen Elizabeth I), among many others.

But the role that had the entire world talking and wearing pink this summer was Robbie’s feminist role as Barbie, the plastic Mattel doll brought to life, in director Greta Gerwig‘s blockbuster movie.

After months of wearing hot pink wherever she went, Robbie is now turning heads in a stunning strapless sheer black corset bodysuit with an exposed waist. As seen below, at the LA premiere of the film Saltburn, Robbie wore the bodysuit (detailed with a tiny golden doorknocker “piercing” at the navel) with a pair of unbuttoned trapeze pants.

British Vogue captioned the photos (and video, be sure to swipe!): “The message from Margot Robbie is clear: Barbiecore is over.”

Note: Robbie is wearing custom Schiaparelli couture, which British Vogue describes as being “a shade of brown that has no place in a Malibu beach house.

Above is Robbie making a rare red carpet appearance with her husband Tom Ackerley.