Madelyn Cline Drops Tommy Hilfiger Photos, “Ugh, They’re So Cool”

Hollywood star Madelyn Cline is best known for her role as Sarah Cameron in the popular Netflix series Outer Banks. In the teen drama and adventure series, Sarah is one of a group of friends searching for treasure while navigating a complex web of family secrets and conflicts.

Her co-stars include Chase Stokes, Madison Bailey and Charles Esten (as Sarah’s father), among others.

[Cline also stole a number of scenes as the character Whiskey in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery with Dave Bautista, Daniel Craig, Ed Norton, and Kate Hudson, among others.]

When not filming Outer Banks, the 25-year-old blonde South Carolina native is often modeling. When she dropped the photos below, of her modeling Tommy Hilfiger for the winter 2023 issues of V Magazine, her fans went wild with praise. More than one replied: “Gorgeous!”

Cline says about being named a “Tommy Girl” and the influential fashion brand: “Growing up I would see the [Tommy Hilfiger] billboards, the ads, and the pictures in the store being like, ‘Ugh, they’re so cool.'”

Get ready to see more of Cline: Season 4 of Outer Banks is expected to be released mid-2024.