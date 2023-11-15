Former soap opera star Lisa Rinna (Days of Our Lives, Melrose Place) is no longer on the Bravo reality show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, to the relief and dismay of fans — it depends on who you ask.

When not spending time with her handsome husband of 26 years, actor Harry Hamlin, and their two supermodel daughters (Amelia Gray and Delilah Belle), Rinna continues to act (American Horror Stories) and model (see below in Paris).

Rinna keeps her millions of fans entertained on Instagram with a sense of humor. She recently shared the photo below of a shaggy haired and bearded Chris Pine wearing a duster and leggings with the caption: “Chris Pine looks like if Lisa Rinna got bitten by a werewolf.”

Rinna’s fans are going wild over the photo and caption. Some are suggesting that she get the same extra outfit and do a “who wore it better?” comparison: “oh my gosh you got to buy that same outfit and wear it. Please do a side-by-side.” Others can’t believe Pine is wearing a duster, just like Rinna did on RHOBH.

As one fan replied: “I cannot unsee it now” with a laughing crying emoji.

Get ready to see more of Chris Pine: he will appear next on the big screen in the Star Trek Beyond sequel with Zoe Saldana and Simon Pegg, and the upcoming drama Newsflash about CBS newsman Walter Cronkite (Pine) when he reported live from Texas about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.