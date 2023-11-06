Liam Payne “Looking Good” in Saudi Arabia, Louis Tomlinson Reacts

While rumors swirl about megastar Harry Styles cutting off his long curls for a buzzcut, his former One Direction boy band mate Liam Payne is in Saudi Arabia.

With the photo series below, Payne writes: “Thanks for having me Saudi. Its beautiful to see how the landscape is changing” with a red boxing glove emoji (that’s Mike Tyson in the first photo and Lennox Lewis in the fifth) and a palm tree emoji.

Note: In August, Payne was hospitalized due to a kidney infection. This is his first post on Instagram since the illness.

When Louis Tomlinson (also of 1D) saw Payne’s post, he replied: “Give me a ring lad!!!” The correspondence has received more than 58,000 likes, so far.

One Direction fans are going wild over the photos and are showering Payne (who turned 30 this summer) with compliments including “Looking good!”

When Payne’s girlfriend of one year, American influencer/model Kate Cassidy (above), saw the photos of Payne in Saudi, she replied: “Awww!”