Kristin Cavallari Parties in Barely-There Cutout Mini Dress, “OMG Legs”

Kristin Cavallari rose to fame in 2004 as a cast member on the popular MTV reality show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County (2004–2005), and its spin-off The Hills (2009–2010). After marrying NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, the power couple starred in the E! reality series Very Cavallari (2018–2020).

While married to Cutler, the father of her three children (they divorced in 2022), Cavallari launched her jewelry and fashion company Uncommon James.

These days, when not spending time with her children or promoting Uncommon James in sexy lingerie, Cavallari is often partying. In a barely-there corset cutout mini dress below, Cavallari labels herself “party girl.” As one fan replied: “OMG Legs!”

It’s not the first time Cavallari has posted a “party girl” photo. With the plunging gold lame dress below, she wrote: “All the party girl feels for the new MIDNIGHT collection.”

Get ready to see more of Cavallari: the working mom of three is also promoting her new book (her fourth) Truly Simple: 140 Healthy Recipes for Weekday Cooking (2023). The cookbook is receiving 5-star reviews on Amazon. As one customer admitted: “I admit I bought this book originally more for display but then found myself actually looking through the recipes and trying them out! I love them all so far!”