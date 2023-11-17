Rapper/country music star Kid Rock is teaming up with fellow MAGA Trump supporter Jason Aldean and they’re hitting the road together this spring and summer (beginning in April, ending in July).

Their “Rock the Country” tour will perform two nights at seven different “small towns” across the U.S. in Louisiana, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Missouri, and South Carolina. All seven are “Red States,” states whose voters vote predominately for the Republican Party.

Kid Rock is promoting it as “A music festival like no other for hard working folks who love this country!”

While Kid Rock and Jason Aldean will appear at all seven festivals, the support lineup varies by city. Not all of Kid Rock’s fans were excited to see Miranda Lambert‘s name on the marquee.

When one fan replied to Kid Rock, “Nice lineup except Miranda Lambert,” the comment provoked other fans to chime in and voice their disapproval including “My thoughts EXACTLY!! Lose Miranda!”

Why Kid Rock and Jason Aldean fans want Lambert off the tour is not clear in the comments. One reason could be because she (unlike Kid Rock, Aldean and many others on the tour) does not discuss her political preferences on stage or on social media.

On the subject of musicians airing their political beliefs in public, Lambert said: “I am a 100 percent believer in not ever using the platform that I’ve built for anything other than music, because music to me is an escape from your own reality. I don’t want to go to a show and hear somebody preach about their opinions.” She added, “I’m a country singer. We talk about tears in our beers.”