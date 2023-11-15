Kelsea Ballerini Stuns in Tiny Baby Blue Mini Dress, Pointy Stilettos

When country pop singer/songwriter Kelsea Ballerini enters a room, people notice. (See backless plunging red dress pic from the 2023 VMAs below.)

The 30-year-old Tennessee native recently got super glammed up for an appearance in Nashville. As seen below, Ballerini struck a pose in a micro skintight baby blue mock-turtleneck mini dress with two applique roses (by fashion designer Magda Butrym) with a dramatic updo.

Swipe the photo below to see Ballerini’s feet — she’s rocking a pair of silver pointy double-bowed stilettos by design label Mach + Mach. The company is run by two sisters, Nina and Gvantsa Macharashvili of the country Georgia, “who are taking the fashion world by storm with their ultimate fantasy shoes.”

Ballerini’s not the only A-list celebrity who’s flaunted her Mach + Mach feet — Beyonce, Heidi Klum, Kylie Jenner, among other big names are fans of the shoe designer, too.

Ballerini’s fans are going wild over the fashion-forward ensemble and those shoes. They come in black, too.

Get ready to see more of Ballerini: her Rolling Up the Welcome Mat album has recently nominated for Best Country Album at the upcoming 2024 Grammy Awards, which will broadcast live on CBS on Sunday, February 4 at 8 pm.