Kelsea Ballerini Flaunts Legs in Tiny Tuxedo Shorts, Pointy Stilettos

Country pop star Kelsea Ballerini turns heads wherever she goes thanks (in part) to celebrity stylist Molly Dickson. From Nashville, Dickson dropped the fun photos below, of Ballerini flaunting her long lean legs in a pair of tiny satin lined tuxedo shorts and matching bow top (both by fashion label MSGM) and pointy stilettos.

Get ready to see and hear more from Ballerini. As seen below on the cover of Nylon magazine, she is the “IT-girl” of the moment. Nylon reports that Ballerini is “saying goodbye to her 20s… after channeling a public divorce into the best music of her career… and saying hello to new love.”

Ballerini is dating Outer Banks star Chase Stokes.

Ballerini told Nylon: “I literally feel like there was not one more drop of my 20s I could have wrung out. I’m ready to be a grown-up now, that’s so hot to me.”

When Ballerini landed on the cover of TIME for the magazine’s 100 Next issue, her boyfriend Stokes wrote: “Turns 30, immediately drops a Time cover.” Ballerini wrote of the honor of being on the cover of TIME: “for a girl that loves her words, this has me pretty speechless.”