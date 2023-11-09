Katy Perry Stuns in Strapless Corset Dress, Candy Cane Stilettos

While Katy Perry wraps up her two-year Las Vegas PLAY residency this week at the Resorts World Theatre at Resorts World, fans are waiting for the mega pop star to drop her sixth record.

Perry hasn’t released a new album since the birth of her daughter (with fiancé, actor Orlando Bloom) Daisy Dove in August 2020, but the star has revealed that she’s been writing a lot.

She recently told Good Morning America: “I’m always writing, I have been, but I think what’s really important to me is to be celebrating the world that I’ve got to build with all of these wonderful songs and to be responsible for a life for a three-year-old. I will be back, but let me get this right.”

After her PLAY wrap party in Vegas, Perry dropped the stunning photo below, of her modeling a sexy strapless plaid corset dress with a pair of Katy Perry candy cane stilettos. She captioned the photos series: “It really IS time” with a Christmas tree emoji.

Get ready to see more of Perry in the new year, too. She’s returning to American Idol with fellow judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan for its seventh season on ABC (season 22 overall) in February 2024.