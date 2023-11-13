Hollywood star Kate Bosworth is known for her roles in movies including The Horse Whisperer, Remember the Titans, Blue Crush, and Still Alice, among others.

When not on a movie set, Bosworth spends her personal time with her husband, actor Justin Long (Dodgeball, Ed, He’s Just Not That Into You). It was reported in May that the power couple had married earlier in the year.

Bosworth recently turned heads in New York where she and Long attended The Michael J. Fox Foundation benefit event, ‘A Funny Thing Happened On the Way to Cure Parkinson.’

As seen above and below, Bosworth stuns in an Oscar de la Renta black dress with a plunging neckline. Her fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos and her skin. More than one replied: “You are literally glowing!”

Get ready to see more of Bosworth: she most recently starred in the action crime thriller Confidential Informant with Oscar winner Mel Gibson (Braveheart), who plays “a police detective suffering from cancer” who “makes a deal with an informant to get killed in the line of duty, so his family can receive the hefty death benefits from the department.”

Long currently stars in the recently released Disney+ series Goosebumps, which is about a group of five high schoolers who unleash supernatural forces upon their town.