Julianne Hough Stops NYC Traffic in Sweater Mini Dress, Thigh-High Boots (and Puppy!)

When not co-hosting Dancing with the Stars with fellow Mirror Ball trophy winner and actor Alfonso Ribeiro (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, America’s Funniest Videos), professional dancer Julianne Hough is often modeling.

As seen below in New York City, the 35-year-old blonde stopped traffic as she crossed a street in a bright yellow cable sweater mini dress and a pair of brown leather thigh-high boots with lots of zippers — both by fashion designer Isabel Marant.

Be sure to swipe and see the fashion-forward ensemble in full color!

Note: The dress is called “Atina” and is made of merino wool and features a braided pattern, long sleeves, a standing collar and ribbing on the bottom hem and cuffs. The boots are called “Lelodie” and feature an over-the-knee silhouette and western-style angular 3.75″ heel. Zip-around accents and a pointed toe complete the look.

Hough’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new pics and that she’s carrying her pup, Sunny, in her Khaite “Amelia” tote bag (which matches her wedge boots perfectly!).

Fellow DWTS judge Carrie Inaba replied: “So cute!!”

Get ready to see more of Hough: Dancing with the Stars airs live every Tuesday at 8 pm on ABC. On Tuesday, November 21, the six remaining couples (including celebrity contestants Bachelorette Charity Lawson, How I Met Your Mother and American Pie star Alyson Hannigan, and Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Maddix) perform to the music of multi-GRAMMY-winning artist Taylor Swift.