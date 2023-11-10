Jordana Brewster Makes Out With Woman in Bathroom in Netflix Series

Get ready to see more of the Fast & Furious star Jordana Brewster. She stars in the new Netflix musical/comedy series Neon.

It’s about three twentysomething friends who move from a small town in Florida with the hope of making it in the world of reggaeton in Miami. One of the three is talent manager Ness, who’s portrayed by Emma Ferreira (Midnight at the Paradise).

As seen in the clip below, in a women’s bathroom, Ness stands up to the sexy, seductive and “scary” character Gina (Brewster).

Jordana Brewster in Neon is 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bMltQvk4iJ — Netflix (@netflix) October 29, 2023

Ness nervously tells Gina: “I’m not going to make decisions I don’t believe in just because you’re scary.” The Gina character reacts by saying “Nobody says no to me. I can’t remember the last time someone turned me down,” and slowly approaches Ness, and initiates a deep long kiss.

Below is the premiere season trailer. Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee — a.k.a. the King of Reggaeton — is the executive producer. (All the original music is produced by TAINY.)

Get ready to see more of Brewster: she finished filming the thriller Cellar Door with Scott Speedman (Underworld) and Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix). It’s about a couple (Brewster and Speedman) who buy their dream home in the country but with a caveat — don’t open the cellar door.