Jordana Brewster Flaunts Cheeky Red Bikini on Beach, ‘Happy Hunting’

Hollywood superstar Jordana Brewster is best known for her role as Mia Toretto in the famous film franchise Fast & Furious with her Fast family Vin Diesel, Ludacris, Michelle Rodriguez and Charlize Theron, among others.

When not on a TV or movie set, the Panama-born beauty often spends time at the beach with her real family including her husband Mason Morfit and her two children who are aged 10 and 7.

As seen below, Brewster often wears a string bikini at the beach. She captioned the cheeky seashell collecting photo below, “Treasure Hunting.”

Brewster’s fans are going wild over the photo and the caption. As one replied: “Happy hunting!” Others are chiming in compliments including: “You look so beautiful in a bikini.”

Get ready to see more of Brewster: she plays sexy, wealthy Gina in the new Netflix series Neon. It’s based in the reggaton music scene in Miami and as Gina, Brewster speaks in English and Spanish and filmed a make-out scene with her female co-star Emma Ferreira.

Brewster fans are also awaiting the release of her thriller movie Cellar Door. It’s about a married couple, (Brewster and Scott Speedman) who buy their dream home in the country but with a caveat — they’re told to never open the cellar door. Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix, Black-ish) co-stars.