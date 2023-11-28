Jessica Biel Stuns in Black Silk Mini Dress With Justin Timberlake, “Cutie Patooties!”

After the release of Britney Spears‘ memoir, The Woman in Me, Spears’ ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake and his wife, actress Jessica Biel (7th Heaven, L.A.’s Finest) have been quiet on social media until recently.

The Hollywood power couple is back in the spotlight and turning heads on the red carpet as they promote Timberlake’s new Trolls movie, Trolls Band Together. It’s the third installment of the musical film franchise with Anna Kendrick (Pitch Perfect) and Zooey Deschanel (Elf, New Girl), among others.

As seen below at the L.A. premiere, Biel stunned in a black silk mini dress with her hair pulled back in a relaxed pony.

Biel’s fans and famous friends are showering her and Timberlake with compliments. Stand up comedian Chelsea Handler replied: “I like those little side bangies. Cutie patooties. Happy couple.” Biel’s former 7th Heaven co-star Beverly Mitchell replied: “Cuties!!!” with three heart emojis. And Biel’s personal trainer Ben Bruno (who also works with Handler) dropped a series of fire and red heart emojis.

As seen above, Timberlake’s buddies from NSYNC attended the premiere too. For the big movie, toy company Mattel created one-of-a-kind *NSYNC Trolls!