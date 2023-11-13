Jessica Alba Stuns in Strapless Gold Gown With “Xilions” of Crystals

For the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala held at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles, actress/Honest Company CEO Jessica Alba turned heads in a stunning strapless gown by Australian fashion designer Tamara Ralph.

Alba, who is a founding member of the nonprofit organization which provides essential supplies to mothers and children in need, “looked luminous” according to Tamara Ralph in her dress “embellished with xilions, gold pailettes and crystals featuring oversized bow detail.”

[Note: If you are viewing on an app, you may have to visit the original article to view this media]

Swipe the photos above to see Alba dancing and singing with Vanessa Bryant (slide #8, in red hot dress), widow of the NBA legend Kobe Bryant, while musical guest star Snoop Dogg performs his hit song ‘Beautiful’ featuring Pharrell.

Alba reports about Baby2Baby: “Over the last 12 years, Baby2Baby has provided over 375 million basic essentials to children living in poverty across the country. It is such an honor to be part of such an impactful organization 🙏🏽 Congratulations to the queen Salma Hayek on receiving the Giving Tree Award for her dedication to women and children in need.” She also thanked all of the sponsors including Paul Mitchell, City National Bank, and Volvo Cars.