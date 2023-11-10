Jenna Ortega Stuns in Sheer Mini Dress, Jennifer Garner Reacts

Hollywood movie star Jenna Ortega (Scream, Wednesday) is on the cover of the December 2023 issue of Harper’s Bazaar, which is the fashion magazine’s Awards Issue.

Swipe the cover below to see several photos of Ortega modeling many fashion-forward mini dresses.

When celebrity hair stylist Jenny Cho shared the photos, several celebrities showered her with compliments including actress Rachel Bilson (The O.C., Hart of Dixie) who dropped a series of applauding hands emojis and Jennifer Garner (13 Going on 30, Alias, Daredevil) who wrote: “Beauty girl, I’m so happy you know Jenna Ortega.” Cho replied to Garner: “What a gem.”

Garner played Ortega’s mother in the 2021 movie Yes Day with Edgar Ramirez as the husband/father.

Get ready to see more of Ortega: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming Tim Burton movie Beetlejuice 2, a follow-up to the 1988 comedy Beetlejuice (starring Michael Keaton, Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin and Winona Ryder), about a ghost who’s recruited to help haunt a house. Beetlejuice 2 is scheduled for a September 2024 release.

Garner will appear next in the upcoming Netflix movie Family Switch, which is about a family who, after an encounter with an astrological reader (Rita Moreno), wakes up to find they’ve all switched bodies with each other (the mother and daughter and the father and son, even the baby and the dog switch bodies).