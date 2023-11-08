It’s no secret that pop star Janet Jackson is a fan of fashion designer Christian Siriano. The Project Runway winner has worked with Miss Jackson in the past, as seen below in her signature black.

But this week, Siriano outdid himself. As seen in the video and photos below, Jackson flaunts her curves and cinched waist in a stunning sheer black dress with a tiered taffeta mermaid skirt.

Siriano reports: “perfectly content with making JANET JACKSON clothes when she calls! Yep #sundayglamour bammmm 🔥 🖤 love her sooo much!!”

Fans of Jackson and Siriano are going wild over the custom made dress. As one replied: “Good lordt!!!! Every single thing about this look is 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥!!!!” Another chimed in: “I can’t believe this is real life. Good gawd!” Another replied: “This dress hugs her body. It was a perfectly made for her. Christian Siriano you are an amazing fashion designer.”

Note: Actress Jodie Smith wore that Christian Siriano dress in December 2022, too (above) and Demi Lovato modeled it for a Dutch fashion magazine in May (below).