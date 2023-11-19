Hollywood movie star and comedian Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat) was one of more than a dozen Jewish celebrities (including Debra Messing and Amy Schumer) who confronted TikTok this week and accused the company of promoting “anti-Israel content.” On the video call with TikTok executives, Cohen said: “Shame on you.”

When not scolding and urging powerful corporations to fight against anti-Semitism and misinformation, Cohen is comforted by his wife, actress Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers), who converted to Judaism prior to their wedding in 2010.

As seen below, the two were recently in Sydney, Australia celebrating the release of Fisher’s new series, Wolf Like Me. Swipe to see Fisher with her co-star Josh Gad (Frozen).

Earlier this week, Fisher turned heads at an event in London where she celebrated fashion designer Monique Lhuillier. As seen below, Fisher struck a pose in one of Lhuillier’s stunning white feather cape gowns.

Fisher’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the look and rallying behind her. Celebrity fashion stylist Rachel Zoe replied: “you look stunning,” and Zooey Deschanel (Elf, New Girl) chimed in, “Beautiful!” And stand-up comedian Chelsea Handler made it known that Fisher has good taste and replied “I just wore her!”

Wolf Life Me, which is streaming on Peacock, is about a single dad widower (Gad) who meets an eccentric woman (Fisher) who has “a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone.”