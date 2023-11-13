Gwyneth Paltrow Flaunts Legs at Target, “Clean Curious”

Hollywood movie star Gwyneth Paltrow is best known these days as the founder of the lifestyle brand GOOP. When the Oscar winner (Shakespeare in Love) dropped the photos below, of her in a pair of tiny cutoffs outside a Target store, she wrote to her millions of followers on Instagram: “I would love to meet up with you in Target at some point soon to introduce you to our INCREDIBLE new line of beauty and wellness.”

Paltrow reports that Good Clean Goop has been in the works for years “and I am so proud of the quality and beauty of this line.” The line includes skin, hair, body, and wellness essentials (and is also available at Amazon).

Paltrow promises that “Each product has a ‘cleanical’ ingredient, a botanical and a superfood.” And she encourages those who are “clean curious and want to try something affordable and gorgeous” to “head to Target.”

Paltrow is also suggesting that her followers let her know which product they want to try with the intention of sending some out “to a few lucky winners.” The overwhelming majority of comments include a request for an “anti-aging serum” and a “bright eye cream.”