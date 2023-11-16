Glen Powell Puts On An Abs Show, “Muscled Up and Very Wet”

Hollywood movie star Glen Powell has appeared in several movies including Hidden Figures as legendary astronaut John Glenn. But it was his role as Navy pilot “Hangman” in Top Gun: Maverick that pushed him onto the covers of magazines.

As seen below, Powell now graces the cover of the December Men’s Health magazine. The magazine describes Powell as being “muscled up (and very wet) for the issue.

The 35-year-old Texas native poses without a shirt while eating potato chips, doing push-ups with a tiny dog in one arm, and squirting a water hose.

When WHO Magazine recirculated the pics, it wrote: “He truly does understand the female gaze.” Swipe photo below to see Powell without clothes (Slide #3).

During his interview with Men’s Health, Powell also address “those” rumors about him and his new co-star Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The Handmaid’s Tale, Reality). Note: Powell strips down in the movie too!

As seen in the trailer above, in the new romcom Anyone But You, both Powell and Sweeney get suited up and wet together.