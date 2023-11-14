Florence Pugh Goes Braless in Skintight Sheer Pink Dress

When not on a movie set, Hollywood star Florence Pugh (Oppenheimer, The Wonder, Don’t Worry Darling, Black Widow) is often modeling.

As seen below, the 27-year-old English actress recently went without a bra to model a sleeveless slinky pink dress by famous fashion designer Alaia for the November issue of Vogue Australia.

The magazine quotes Pugh as saying about her current work: “Recently, I’ve definitely wanted to allow that other part of me, of not knowing how I feel, and not being okay, and not feeling strong, to also be a part of my character.”

Pugh added about loving others and herself: “‘Cos otherwise you find that you’ve been strong for years and helping other people for years and never actually requesting the love and care that you’ve been putting out there.”

Vogue Australia reports that Pugh “isn’t afraid to do this work of gently opening up; in fact, she’s crafting this new self with her eyes wide open.”

Get ready to see more of Pugh: she will appear next in the upcoming sequel of the epic science fiction film Dune with Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem, among others. Dune 2 is scheduled for a March 15, 2024 release.