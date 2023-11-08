Hollywood stars are turning heads on the red carpet this week and proving that the navel-plunging dress is back. In New York City at the CFDA (Council of Fashion Designers of America) awards ceremony, Naomi Watts (21 Grams, King Kong, Birdman) flaunted a halter-neck black plunging dress with tulle sleeves by Carolina Herrera. The A-list celebrity event was held at the American Museum of Natural History.

Director/actress/producer Eva Longoria (Flamin’ Hot, Desperate Housewives) stole the show at the LACMA Art + Design gala (at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art) in a white halter-neck dress with a navel-plunging neckline.

As seen above, Longoria took the dais on stage to honor educator and muralist Judy Baca. Longoria reported that it was “Such an incredible night.”

Longoria’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the white gown. Socialite and DJ Paris Hilton dropped a red heart eyed emoji and celebrity chef Caterina Cosentino replied: “A beauty in white.”

Get ready to see more of Longoria: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming film A Circus Tale & A Love Song with Diane Kruger and Jason Patric. The protagonist is Refugio (writer/director Demián Bichir), “a romantic dreamer whose years long quest to find true love takes him from the circus life in Mexico to the nightlife of New Orleans, where he unexpectedly falls for a beautiful exotic dancer with a complicated past and a dangerous ex-lover who refuses to let her go.”