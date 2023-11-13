Emma Roberts Stuns in Skintight Bodysuit, Stilettos, “Absolutely Obsessed”

Even when not promoting Ryan Murphy‘s new American Horror Story series, actress Emma Roberts (Maybe I Do, Scream Queens) is spending time with her new AHS co-star, famous fashionista Kim Kardashian.

As seen below, Roberts rocked a skintight black bodysuit with a pair of black stilettos when she attended the opening of Swarovski’s new flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City. The opening also celebrated the crystal giant’s exclusive collaboration with Kardashian’s retail clothing company SKIMS.

Roberts reports that she’s “absolutely obsessed” with the collaboration.

Other A-listers at the Swarovski/SKIMS event included Oscar winner/Goop CEO Gwyneth Paltrow, models Ashley Graham and Georgia May Jagger (daughter of Rolling Stones rock and roll legend Mick Jagger), and Teyana Taylor, among others.

Get ready to see more of Roberts: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming Spider-Man spin-off superhero movie Madame Web with Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Gray), who plays the titular character. Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria) and Isabela Merced (Dora the Explorer) co-star.