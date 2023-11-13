Dove Cameron Stuns in Sheer Bikini Dress, “I’m in Tears”

Singer/actress Dove Cameron is best known for her roles in the Disney Channel comedy series Liv and Maddie (2013–17) and in the musical Disney Descendants film franchise (2015–2021), among others.

When not turning heads on a red carpet at the VMAs (above) or with BFF Riverdale actress Cami Mendes at a fashion show (see below at the Coach show), Cameron is promoting her soon-to-be released debut album, Alchemical Volume 1.

When the 27-year-old Cameron shared the photo below, of her stretched out in a sheer bikini top dress, she captioned it, “a song about a boy.” One of the songs on her album is titled ‘Boyfriend.’

Cameron reports: “i am truuuly so excited to share these songs with you and tell stories that i haven’t been able to before. i wrote volume 1 during a period of deep healing and space to process that i had never given myself. i hope you feel yourself in these songs as much as i do. part 1: tear down. part 2: rebuild.”

Note: the word ‘alchemical’ is defined as: “involving a seemingly magical process of transformation, creation, or combination.”

Cameron’s fans are going wild over the photos and new music. As French fashion model Nicolò Vasile replied: “i’m so proud of u, really really! been waiting for this moment for YEARS. I’m in tears and i can’t believe this will be ours in 5 weeks.”

The first half of Alchemical — which includes ‘Boyfriend,’ ‘Lethal Woman,’ ‘Sand’ and ‘Breakfast’ — will be released on Friday, December 1.