Diane Kruger Wows in Sheer Corset Bodysuit Dress, “Stunning!”

Hollywood movie star Diane Kruger is known for her roles in movies including Quentin Tarantino‘s Inglourious Basterds about World War II, among others.

When not acting or spending time with her partner Norman Reedus (The Walking Dead) and their two children, the German-born star is often striking a pose.

As seen in the stunning fashion-forward photos below, Kruger models a white corset bodysuit under a sheer tulle baby blue dress (by design label Margiela) with a pair of ankle strap stilettos.

Kruger captioned the photos: “The most beautiful evening celebrating the launch of Skjur Skincare. I can only recommend this wonderful brand, it has changed my skin, I don’t go anywhere without it.”

Kruger’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the photos. Lily Aldridge replied: “So beautiful,” and celebrity hair and makeup artist Philipp Verheyen (who shared the closeup and behind the back photos above) replied: “Wundervoll.”

Get ready to see more of Kruger: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming film A Circus Tale & A Love Song with Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives) and Jason Patric (The Lost Boys, Sleepers).