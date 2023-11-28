Christina Aguilera Smolders in Skintight Bodysuit, Skinny Pants — ‘Stunning!’

While mega pop star Britney Spears continues to promote her memoir The Woman in Me, her fellow former The Mickey Mouse Club co-star Christina Aguilera continues her worldwide tour.

While in Australia, Aguilera struck more than one smoldering pose in a skintight strapless bodysuit with a pair of skinny quilted pants, pointed-toe sling-back stilettos, and a Prada purse. The puffy jacket is by Yves Saint Laurent.

Her fans are going wild over the new pics taken Down Under. As more than one fan replied: “Stunning!” Another commented: “A new beauty peak for her.”

As seen above and below, Aguilera is wearing a lot of black fashion-forward ensembles lately featuring skintight bodysuits and skinny pants.

Get ready to see and hear more from Xtina: the 42-year-old native New Yorker is promoting her ninth album, Aguilera, which is a follow-up to her first Spanish-language album, Mi Reflejo (2000), and her previous release, Liberation (2018). Aguilera and its songs received eight Latin Grammy Award nominations, with the album being nominated for Album of the Year, and winning the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album category. The album also received two nominations at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, including Best Latin Pop Album.