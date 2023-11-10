Cher Flaunts Curves in Silver Fringe Dress on Christmas Magazine Cover

Mega pop star/actress/fashion icon Cher is dropping The Official Cher Christmas Magazine on December 1. The magazine includes a CD copy of ‘Christmas’, a Christmas message from Cher, and a guide to the album.

Her new Christmas album — her first in five years (it’s the legend’s 27th album!) — includes duets with Cyndi Lauper (‘Put a Little Holiday in Your Heart’), Stevie Wonder (‘What Christmas Means To Me’), and Michael Buble (‘Home’), among others.

As seen on the cover, Cher rocks a silver sequin dress with fringe at the neckline, wrists and hem line.

Cher’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the new holiday package. As one replied: “The concept of a Cher magazine is something I am totally in favor of!!!!!” And celebrity gossip columnist Perez Hilton replied with just one word: “Need!!”

Cher also recently released a 25th anniversary edition of her hit album Believe, which includes “electrifying remixes from the era compiled together for the first time on 3LP, 2CD & digitally.” As seen above, the limited-edition 3LP boxed set features the album on colored vinyl (clear, sea blue & light blue) and an exclusive numbered lithograph.