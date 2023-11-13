Charlize Theron Flaunts Bare Hip in Sexy Cutout Dress, “Next Level!”

When not on a Hollywood movie set, Oscar winner Charlize Theron (Monster, Mad Max: Fury Road, North Country, Bombshell) is often promoting her non-profit organization, Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP).

While in New Delhi, India, the South African-born star posed in a stunning, red hot dress with a well-placed cutout at the hip that revealed her bare skin. When celebrity hair stylist Adir Aberg dropped the photos above, actress Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct, Casino) replied: “Cool dress.”

Fellow celebrity hair stylist Mark Hampton (husband of Theron’s Monster co-star Christina Ricci) replied: “Next level!”

That dress is by upstart London fashion label Standing Ground, which was founded by Michael Stewart, who graduated from London’s Royal College of Art in 2017. Stewart recently told W Magazine: “I like beautiful things that flatter the body and have a gorgeous line that flows. That’s the most important thing to me—beauty, with a strangeness to it.”

Get ready to see more of Theron: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming action adventure movie The Old Guard 2, a sequel to the 2020 film The Old Guard. Uma Thurman (Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave, Dirty Pretty Things) co-star. The sequel is scheduled for a 2024 release.