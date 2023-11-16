Carrie Underwood Admits “I May Have Made a Fool of Myself”

At the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction, country music mega star Carrie Underwood performed the song “One More Try” in honor of inductee, the late English singer/songwriter George Michael (formerly of the singing duo Wham! with Andrew Ridgeley).

With the photos below, Underwood wrote: “I hope George Michael would’ve liked this… I never really got to tell him what his voice meant to mine…and one of my greatest regrets is never having gotten the chance to sing with him.”

Underwood added that it was “an honor to sing in his place” and admits “I may have made a fool of myself to Andrew Ridgeley whilst fangirling a bit 😬… but he was so kind.”

Swipe photos below to see Underwood (in a stunning tuxedo jacket mini dress) with Ridgeley (in a dapper three-piece purple suit).

Ridgeley said of George’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame: “George would have been thoroughly pleased as it is the ultimate affirmation of his spectacular talent. It would have meant so very much to him and it is confirmation of the cherished place he occupies in our public’s affections.”

Note: the other 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees are Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine, The Spinners, DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray, Chaka Khan, Bernie Taupin, Al Kooper, and Don Cornelius.