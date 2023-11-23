Brie Larson Surprises Fans With News, ‘So Sad It’s Over’

Hollywood movie star Brie Larson won an Oscar for her role as Ma in the dramatic film Room and became a household name when she landed the role of superhero Captain Marvel in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Larson is currently promoting the recently released MCU movie, The Marvels, where Carol Danvers (Larson) gets her powers entangled with those of Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani, below with Larson in NYC) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), forcing them to work together to save the universe. Larson’s real-life BFF Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury.

Larson surprised her millions of fans on November 22 on Instagram, where she announced that the finale of AppleTV+ series Lessons in Chemistry has been released.

She wrote with the photos above: “She’s early! The finale of Lessons in Chemistry is now streaming on AppleTV, just in time for your holiday weekend 🤍 This show, this story, this character… have all meant so much to me.” She thanked Bonnie Garmus, the writer behind the novel of the same title on which the series is based, and the character she plays, Elizabeth Zott, a woman in the 1950s who dreams of becoming a chemist but then finds herself pregnant and fired from her lab.

Larson’s fans are going wild over the series and news of the finale. One replied: “So sad it’s over,” while another chimed in: “Tears every single episode. Just beautiful.” Another fan admitted: “We laughed, cried, learned new recipes and grew with Elizabeth and her story that inspires us so much!”