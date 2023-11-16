Bebe Rexha Flaunts Curves in Bodycon Dress, Cardi B Fans Demand Apology

Singer Bebe Rexha is known for her hit singles including “I’m a Mess” and “I Got You,” and for her collaborations with other artists including Nicki Minaj (“No Broken Hearts,” video below), and Eminem and Rihanna (Rexha wrote their Grammy Award-winning duet “The Monster.”)

When not promoting her third album, Bebe, which includes duets with rapper Snoop Dogg (“Satellite”) and country music icon Dolly Parton (“Seasons”), Rexha is often turning heads in provocative ensembles.

As seen below, Rexha is flaunting her curves in a skintight black dress with crystal accessories (she’s modeling for Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS collaboration with world famous crystal brand Swarovski).

While Rexha’s fans are going wild over the new photos, fans of Cardi B are voicing their disappointment with Rexha. During a recent IG Live, Rexha gave her opinion regarding the on-going argument: who’s a better rapper — Cardi B or Nicky Minaj. The two are in a long-time feud.

Rexha said: “Nicki Minaj is one of the best rappers, female rappers of all time,” and added, “I have so much respect for her.” Rexha was quick to add that she “likes Cardi, too. I like her personality and how real she is. But like with Nicki, I just feel that the writing, the writing talent, the musicality, the artistry [is] untouchable. Sorry.”

After pointing out that Minaj writes most her own rhymes while Cardi rarely does, Rexha admits she doesn’t want “the Cardi stan” to come after her, but too late. When Rexha shared the SKIM photos, one Cardi B fan replied: “There’s absolutely no reason you had to come for Cardi like that. What happened to uplifting other women? You should know it’s not easy being a woman in the music industry. Now imagine being a Black woman. APOLOGIZE NOW!”

Note: Cardi B is featured on Rita Ora’s 2018 single “Girls” with Charli XCX. Ora wrote the lyrics.

Another fan chimed in: “bebe rexha putting cardi down in order to bring nicki up is very telling this the same woman who said if she was on a sidewalk people wouldn’t know who she was”