Anya Taylor-Joy Stuns in Barely-There Mini Dress, ‘Gorgeous!’

When not on a movie set, Hollywood star Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit, Amsterdam, The Menu) is often turning heads. As seen below, the 27-year-old blonde didn’t disappoint her fans while in New York City.

As seen above and below with her co-star from The Menu, Nicholas Hoult, and American rock star Lenny Kravitz, Taylor stunned in a tiny black mini dress with a plunging neckline at the opening of the ‘Reverso Stories’ exhibition in Manhattan.

The exhibition which “explores the creative and cultural universe of the iconic Reverso timepiece” by watch-maker brand Jaeger-LeCoultre, is open to the public until November 22. The exhibition is held at Iron23 gallery on W. 23rd Street.

Get ready to see more of Taylor-Joy: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming sci-fi thriller Furiosa. She reprises her role as renegade warrior Furiosa before she teamed up with Mad Max in Fury Road. Fun fact: Hoult was in the 2015 film Mad Max: Fury Road, too, as Nux.

Hoult is not listed in the cast of Furiosa but will be heard next on the big screen in the upcoming animated film Garfield with Chris Pratt (as the titular cat character) and Samuel L. Jackson, among others.