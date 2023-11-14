Anne Hathaway Flaunts Abs in Tiny Sheer Bra

When not on a Hollywood movie set, Oscar winner Anne Hathaway (The Devil Wears Prada, Brokeback Mountain, The Princess Diaries, Les Miserables) is often modeling. As seen below, in a tiny sheer black bra and low-riding jeans, the brunette beauty is flaunting her toned abs for Porter magazine.

With the playful photo below of Hathaway swinging on a banister in a LBD, Porter magazine reports: “It is crucial to Anne Hathaway that her public persona is distinct from her private one, much as she is grateful that the two ‘serve each other beautifully’. She has learned how to be authentic to herself, while keeping the separation.

Hathaway is quoted as saying: “I am myself right now, but that doesn’t mean I’m my whole self right now.”

With the black leather corset dress photo above, Porter adds: “At this stage of her career, and after years of being her own harshest critic, Anne Hathaway is trying to go easy on herself.” And yet while trying to “keep it simple,” she’s also taking new risks to defy those who told her her career would “fall off a cliff at the age of 35.” Hathaway is 41.

Get ready to see more of Hathaway: she will appear next in the upcoming adventure comedy Sesame Street with Chance the Rapper. Hathaway plays the human protagonist, Sally Hawthorn, “a plucky history show host who’s on a quest to save her show and prove that Sesame Street actually exists.” Sesame Street the movie is scheduled for a February 19, 2024 release.