Alexandra Daddario Stuns in Sheer Black Lace Dress, Open Toe Stilettos, “So Glamorous”

Hollywood star Alexandra Daddario (Mayfair Witches, Baywatch, Percy Jackson, The White Lotus) knows how to strike a pose. When not on a TV or movie set, the brunette beauty is often turning heads on a red carpet.

As seen below, albeit on a bluish grey carpet, Daddario models a sheer black lace dress with a pair of open toe stilettos at an event for credit card company American Express.

With the photo above, Daddario reports: “I was so excited to join Hilton Honors and American Express in NYC last week to celebrate the newly enhanced Hilton Honors American Express Cards!”

Daddario’s fans are going wild over the look including her pulled back hair and bold red lips. As one replied: “So glamorous!”

Get ready to see more of Daddario: she was cast as “the other woman” in the dramatic rom-com Happy Life with Evangeline Lilly (Ant-Man and the Wasp) and Ike Barinholtz (The Mindy Project, Neighbors, Suicide Squad). Lilly was cast as the protagonist, a new mom who “embarks on a mission of self-discovery after she suspects her workaholic husband (Barinholtz) of having an affair.” Happy Life was written by David Stassen (The Mindy Project, Central Intelligence).