Victoria Beckham Flaunts Ripped Arms in Sheer Lace Bra, Husband Reacts

by in Culture | October 8, 2023

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham, photo: U.S. Department of State from United States, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

Former Spice Girls singer turned fashion designer Victoria Beckham is promoting her new perfume collection Suite 302 which includes San Ysidro Drive. The ad campaign features a number of scantily clad models in provocative poses as seen below.

Beckham also appears in the campaign. In the photo below, the 49-year-old mother of four flaunts her muscular arms as she poses in a sheer black lace veil and matching bra.

Famous American fashion photographer Steven Klein captured the moment, and wrote: “I’m so happy after many years photographing Victoria and David to be part of this project.”

Beckham’s husband, legendary soccer player David Beckham, approved. He replied: “Gorgeous” with a red heart emoji.

Makeup artist Lilly Keys Westbrook dropped a red-heart eyed emoji with just one word: “Arms.”

Victoria Beckham Beauty says the new scent Portofino ’97 (“a euphoric hit of calabrian bergamot and black pepper; incense and amber; patchouli and vetiver”) is named after “the early rendezvous of Victoria and David to the Italian seaside.” The scent captures “”the rush of a burgeoning romance: the adrenaline, the flirtation, the infatuation.” The power couple married in 1999.