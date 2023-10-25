Vanessa Hudgens Struts in Sexy White Bachelorette Dress in Aspen

Former High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens is engaged to be married to MLB pitcher Cole Tucker of the Colorado Rockies. Her friends threw her a destination bachelorette party/weekend in Aspen, Colorado.

As seen in the photos above and video below, Hudgens rocked a number of chic all-white ensembles during the “most iconic bachelorette weekend” — but the most dramatic was the white cami silk dress she wore with a lace veil while strutting the streets of Aspen.

She captioned the photo above: “Taking over the streets.”

Hudgen’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the fun photos. As one replied: “All the bridesmaids in black in that last shot is iconic.” One of the bridesmaids, former Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, can attest to the fun had, she wrote “BEST WEEKEND EVER!!!” Fellow actress and bridesmaid Alexandra Shipp (Aaliyah: The Princess of R&B, Straight Outta Compton) also wrote: “BEST WEEKEND EVER!”

Get ready to see more of Hudgens: she’s filming the fourth installment of the Bad Boys film franchise with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. Bad Boys 4 is scheduled for a June 14, 2024 release.