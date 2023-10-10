Van Halen Fans Outraged Over David Lee Roth Video

The late Hall of Fame guitarist and songwriter Eddie Van Halen of the famous rock band Van Halen died on October 6, 2020. After a battle with lung cancer, he died of a stroke at the age of 65.

On the third anniversary of Van Halen’s death, former Van Halen lead singer David Lee Roth shared a goofy video of him dressed in an Arab head scarf with friends including a nude model. Roth chose the Pitbull song ‘Don’t Stop the Party’ for the video.

Van Halen fans are voicing their outrage over Roth opting not to pay homage to Eddie Van Halen on the third anniversary of his death. As one replied: “You post this on October 6? Know your audience. There should be a picture of you and Eddie VH on this day. Come on Dave. Give us a break!”

[Related: Valerie Bertinelli Wants An Answer From David Lee Roth, “Why Don’t You Like Me?”]

Another disappointed fan chimed in: “How sad that a legend ends like this, with this type of content that doesn’t even make sense, only for him. Today we remember Eddie, it does comfort us to know that the legend is still present.”