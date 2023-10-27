Tiffany Trump Stuns in Sexy Cutout Dress With Trump’s Ex-Wife

While former White House advisor Ivanka Trump has been ordered by Judge Arthur Engoron to testify in her father’s New York civil fraud trial, her half sister, Tiffany Trump, is celebrating her birthday.

[Tiffany Trump was born in October 1993 in West Palm Beach, Florida, two months before her parents married. She is Donald Trump‘s only child with his second wife, former actress Marla Maples.]

When Tiffany turned 30, her mother shared the photo below. Maples (standing on the left) is wearing a light blue halter bodycon dress and Tiffany (seated) flaunts a gold sequin cutout dress with her husband, Michael Boulos, standing behind her.

Maples captioned the photo: “And in the blink of an eye, my baby girl became 30 💖 Cherishing every moment… loving you completely… 🎶 my tiny piece of Heaven ❣️”

Fans and famous friends of Maples and Trump are sending birthday wishes and compliments. Singer Taylor Dayne (who was criticized in 2021 for performing at Donald Trump’s New Year’s Event event at his Mar-a-Lago resort), replied: “Gorgeous.”

Note: Trump and Boulos married at Mar-a-Lago on November 12, 2022.