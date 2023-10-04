Sydney Sweeney Stuns in Tiny Crop Top Suit, Twins With “Adorable Little Cousin”

American celebrities are turning heads at Paris Fashion Week including actress Paris Hilton, Nicki Hilton and Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria, The White Lotus, Sharp Objects, The Handmaid’s Tale), among others.

For the Miu Miu Spring/Summer 2024 show, Sweeney flaunted her abs in a tiny crop top suit with platform Mary Janes.

As seen below, Sweeney brought a guest with her to the Miu Miu show. According to celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, Sweeney’s “mini me” — also clad in a black Miu Miu ensemble (hat, sunglasses, dress, purse and shoes) — is her “adorable little cousin.”

Sweeney wore a different tiny mini dress for the Miu Miu post-show dinner, as seen below.

Get ready to see more of Sweeney: she will appear next on the big screen in the Spider-Man Marvel spinoff movie, Madame Web with Dakota Johnson (Fifty Shades of Grey) as the titular superhero character, and Emma Roberts (American Horror Story) among others.