Sharon Stone Flaunts Her Famous Legs in Fishnets and Stilettos

When not starring in a Hollywood movie, actress Sharon Stone (Basic Instinct, Casino, Total Recall) is either painting or modeling and flashing her famous long, lean legs.

As seen below, the 65-year-old blonde struck a powerful pose in front of one of her large paintings, wearing just a shirt, black briefs, fishnets and stilettos.

Stone graces the cover of the Autumn/Winter 2023/2024 issues of luxury fashion culture magazine, Puss Puss.

Puss Puss writes of The Reality Check issue, which features Stone on the cover: “We’re living through exciting but turbulent times: technology is developing faster than ever and we’re increasingly experiencing life through our screens, all while being bombarded with unrealistic perfection on social media, deepfakes and AI-generated content where we can’t even tell the difference between the real and fake any more. This brave new world is something we will have to navigate for years to come and somehow find a balance when the real and fake collide.”

Get ready to see more of Stone: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming romantic drama What About Love with Andy Garcia (The Godfather III, Ocean’s Eleven), who plays the husband of her character. What About Love is scheduled for a Valentine’s Day (February 14, 2024) release.