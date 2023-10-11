Selma Blair Models Magnet Shirt by Isaac Mizrahi, “Accessibility Can Be Cute!”

Hollywood movie star Selma Blair is known for her roles in Cruel Intentions, Legally Blonde, and the Hellboy franchise, among others.

In 2018, Blair revealed that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS), “an unpredictable disease of the central nervous system that disrupts the flow of information within the brain, and between the brain and body.”

Blair said she was inspired to reveal her MS story as a way to thank her costume designer Allisa Swanson, who had become her unofficial “dresser” for her role in the Netflix series Another Life. Blair said Swanson “gets my legs in my pants, pulls my tops over my head, (and) buttons my coats.”

Blair, who is also known for her fashion sensibility, has teamed up with fashion designer Isaac Mizrahi to launch a clothing collection, IsaacXSelma, which features colorful clothing that features magnetic buttons, pull tabs, extra zips, seated pants and more for ease and style.

Blair’s fans — including the targeted market — are going wild over the new collection which is available exclusively on QVC.

As one replied: “Accessibility can be cute! A great message! I’m always looking for dresses the right length so I don’t flash anyone when I get in my wheelchair lol! I love minidresses tho!”