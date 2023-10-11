Samara Weaving Flaunts Abs in Tiny String Bikini, ‘Hottie’

Australian actress and model Samara Weaving is best known for her roles in movies including Mayhem, The Babysitter, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Bill & Ted Face the Music, Scream VI, and in the 2021 hit series Nine Perfect Strangers, among others.

When not on a movie set, Weaving is often turning heads as a model. During Paris Fashion Week, Weaving rocked a tiny string bikini top with a clingy skirt, as seen above and below at the Valentino show.

Her fans are going wild over the “ABSolutely stunning” ensemble which emphasizes her flat abs. As one replied: “Hottie!”

Weaving also caught the attention of fashion photographers when she modeled a white mini dress with double cuts, also by Valentino.

Get ready to see more of Weaving: she will appear next on the big screen in the upcoming action-horror film Azrael. She plays the titular character of the film which is described on imdb: “In a world in which no one speaks a devout female-led community hunts down a young woman who has escaped her imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, Azrael (Weaving) is due to be sacrificed to pacify an ancient evil deep within the surrounding wilderness – but she has other ideas.”