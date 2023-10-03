Rachel Zegler Flaunts Cinched Waist in Strapless Dress With “Beautiful Friends”

Hollywood movie star Rachel Zegler (Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Maria in Steven Spielberg‘s West Side Story) turned heads in Paris this week at the Dior fashion show. For the A-list event, Zegler flaunted her cinched waist in a black strapless dress (by Dior, of course). The chic look was accessorized with a pair of black over-the-elbow gloves. As one fan replied: “You’re the IT Girl.”

As seen below, Zegler posed with fellow celebrities including Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu, The Queen’s Gambit) and Robert Pattinson (Twilight: The Saga, The Batman).

Zegler captioned the photo series above: “celebrated j’adore by Dior w/ some beautiful friends 🙂 as always, thank you to dior for allowing us to come together for such fabulous evenings.”

As seen below, Zegler wore more than one flattering black dress by Dior while in Paris.

Get ready to see more of Zegler: She’s promoting her upcoming movie (with Viola Davis and Jason Schwartzman), The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which will be released in theaters on November 17. Trailer below.