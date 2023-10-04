Rachel Bilson Stuns in Tiny Mini Skirt, Thigh-High Boots, “Flatters the Figure”

When not co-hosting her podcast Broad Ideas, Hollywood star Rachel Bilson (Accused, The O.C., Hart of Dixie) is often modeling. With the stunning photo below, of her flaunting a tiny pleated mini skirt (by Australian luxury women’s fashion label Camilla and Marc) with black thigh-high boots with a furry lining, Bilson writes: “Business (in a mini skirt) as usual.”

The designers, Camilla and Marc, describe the Florent mini skirt as a “low-rise silhouette which accentuates the waist and flatters the figure.”

Bilson’s fans and famous friends are going wild over the sexy ensemble and pose. Fellow famous fashionista Kristin Cavallari (Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County) replied: “HOTTTTT.”

The 42-year-old single mom is also a fan of local Los Angeles fashion designer Rachel Pally (above in the purple suit and black tube top) and German-born fashion designer living in France Dorothee Schumacher (below in the silver sequin crop top and mini skirt).

Bilson also keeps in touch with her former The O.C. co-stars as seen below talking with Melinda Clarke (Julie Cooper) and Adam Brody, who played fan-favorite Seth Cohen on The O.C.