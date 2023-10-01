Pamela Anderson Flaunts Bare-Face Look in Double-Breasted Suit, “Tres Chic”

Former Playboy model and Baywatch actress Pamela Anderson turned heads at The Row‘s Spring/Summer 2024 show this week in Paris. Her fans are going wild over the high fashion she’s wearing and her minimum makeup. As one replied: “I loooooooove make up free Pamela.”

As seen above and below, Anderson rocked one of The Row’s oversized double-breasted pinstriped suits. Vogue Australia describes as an “endlessly chic” and “clean and polished look.” Swipe to see Anderson in a feminine floral dress (by Victoria Beckham) and platform sandals, and a plaid overcoat and matching hat by Vivienne Westwood.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner was a guest at The Row show, too — see below.

The Row, which was founded in 2006, is the fashion line of former Full House stars and famous fashionistas Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen.

Get ready to see more of Anderson: her Netflix documentary, Pamela, a Love Story received two nominations at the 75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and Outstanding Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special. Winners will be announced at the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles in January 2024.