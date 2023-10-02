Noah Cyrus Stuns in Sheer Red Devil Dress With Horns, “Comments Don’t Disappoint”

When not performing on stage, singer Noah Cyrus (younger sister of megastar Miley Cyrus, and youngest child of country music star Billy Ray Cyrus) is often modeling. Noah is engaged to be married to the avant-garde fashion designer who goes by the name Pinkus.

When the 23-year-old Nashville native dropped the new photos below, of her modeling a sheer red dress with a head-covering mask with two distinct “devil” horns, she captioned the series with a variety of emojis including a red rose, pink ballet slippers and a drop of blood, among others.

Fans of Cyrus’s who don’t approve of the new look are asking questions like “Did you sell your soul to the devil?” and “Are you on drugs?” while others are coming to Cyrus’s defense.

As one adoring fan replied: “Let’s remember we are all different in every way. Just because how someone looks or dresses doesn’t fit our cookie cutter mold doesn’t instantly mean they’re on drugs or are now worshipping the devil. Let’s be kind to another and let’s look in the mirror before we speak.”

Another fan chimed in with a light sense of humor: “Comments don’t disappoint” with a laughing crying emoji.