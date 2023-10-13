Miranda Lambert Competes at Horse Show in Turquoise Chaps, “You Look So Happy!”

Country music star Miranda Lambert is literally back in the saddle. As seen below at the Grady County Fairgrounds in Chickasha, Oklahoma, Lambert won a collection of ribbons at a local horse show. And she looked great doing it.

As seen below, Lambert wore a variety of colorful chaps including a pair of turquoise chaps with a matching cowboy shirt. Be sure to swipe.

Lambert reports that it was her “First horse show since 2019! What a weekend.”

Lambert’s fans are going wild over the photos. As one replied: “You do look so happy. 🔥 in all attire!! Woo! Woo!”

Celebrity wardrobe stylist Tiffany Giffords approves, too. She replied: “It’s the turq chaps for me.” Note: Giffords styled Lambert in a memorable plunging gown with a thigh-high slit — see below with her husband Brendan McLoughlin at the ACM Awards.

Get ready to see more of the 39-year-old Texas native: when not on a horse or performing on stage, Lambert is promoting her clothing collection Idyllwild and her home decor company Wanda June Home available exclusively at Walmart.